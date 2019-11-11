Services
Ernestine L. Lewis

Ernestine L. Lewis Obituary
West Lafayette - Ernestine "Erne" (Dietel) Lewis died peacefully at age 93, with her family by her side, on November 5, 2019. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She married Leonard E. Lewis of Lafayette, Indiana on August 20, 1949 and they enjoyed 66 wonderful years together as best friends and constant companions, sharing, celebrating and supporting each other through life's many journeys. Erne retired from the Indiana License Bureau in Lafayette and she and Leonard moved to Logansport, Indiana in 1988. She was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Church in Monticello, Indiana and will be deeply missed by all those she touched. Leonard preceded her in death in 2016 and they are survived by Mark (Kathy)Lewis, Windsor, Colorado, Linda (Steve) Marsh, Gulfport, Mississippi Laura (John) Pottinger, Gulfport, Mississippi, along with their grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces, and nephews. Her family will be celebrating her life in a family service in New Orleans, Louisiana. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com

The family of Erne would like to thank the staff of Westminster Village in West Lafayette, Indiana as well as Franciscan Hospice of St. Elizabeth Hospital for their loving care and devotion to her.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
