Oxford - Ervelene D. Hartlep, 95, of Oxford passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence, following a brief illness.
She was born May 6, 1925 in Warren County, IN, to the late Fred and Edith (McDonald) Dowling. In 1942 she graduated from Boswell High School. She later graduated from Gallagher Business College. Ervelene worked as a Secretary for Purdue University before retiring in 1988.
On October 18, 1947 she married Norman Hartlep in Boswell. He preceded her in death in February of 2007.
Ervelene was a member of the Oxford Church of Christ and the Dan Patch Home Economics Club. She enjoyed sewing, reading and gardening. She had a life-long love of music. She was also known to be a great cook.
Surviving are her children: Susan Whaley of Oxford and John (Joyce) Hartlep of Indianapolis; and three grandchildren: David (Brenna) Whaley, Sarah (Kevin) Harmon and Hollyn Hartlep. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren: Annabelle and Angela Harmon.
Along with her husband, Norman, she is preceded in death by her son David Hartlep, parents, brother Henley "Pete" Dowling and sister Betty Yochem.
A Graveside service will be held 2pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Pine Village Cemetery with Reverend Larry McMillan officiating.