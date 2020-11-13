1/1
Erwin Neil Kretzmeier
1943 - 2020
Erwin Neil Kretzmeier

West Lafayette - Erwin Neil Kretzmeier, 77, of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in his home due to cancer.

He was born October 10, 1943, in Tippecanoe County, IN, to the late John and Lena Keith Kretzmeier.

Erwin graduated from Pine Township High School in Benton County 1961 and received his bachelors from Purdue University 1965 and his masters from Duke University.

His first marriage was to Nancy Kibbons Kretzmeier and she passed away in 2007, he then married Terry Ann Ziegler and she survives.

Erwin taught science at several schools including Lafayette Jefferson high School.

Erwin enjoyed time with his brothers and was an avid runner, participating in many marathons. He had a great passion for competing in those marathons.

Surviving are Wife, Terry Ann Ziegler of West Lafayette, IN, brothers, Phil Kretzmeier, Harris Kretzmeier

Per Erwin's request there will be no services.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com





Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
