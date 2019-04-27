Services
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Church
Flora, IN
View Map
Esther Koble Obituary
Esther Koble

Flora - Esther A. Koble, 102, of Flora, passed away at her residence Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born February 7, 1917 near Beatrice, NE to Martin and Verna (Beahm) Boyd. On July 16, 1935 she was united in marriage to the late E. Dale Koble.

Esther was a member of the Old German Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and knitting and was a member of several quilting guilds. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida and traveling with her late husband.

She is survived by her children, John R. (Myriam) Koble of Miami, FL, Ronald D. (Linda) Koble of Rossville, Glenna M. (Martin) Trent of Flora, Keith C. (Jacquelyn) Koble of Troy, OH, and Joan S. Koble of Pleasant Hill, OH; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Along with her parents and husband of 66 years, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence (Edith) Boyd and Wayne (Joan) Boyd; sisters, Beulah Koble and Mary Lois (Melvin) Miller; and great grandson, Tyler Trent.

Visitation will be 2-8pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Genda Funeral Home in Rossville. Services will be conducted 10am, Monday, April 29 at Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Church in Flora. Burial will follow at Middle Fork Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 27, 2019
