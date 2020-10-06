Ethel May Tudor
West Lafayette - Ethel May (Scifres) Tudor, 100, of West Lafayette passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home. She was born January 17, 1920 at Home Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana. Dear daughter of Bertha (McCord) Scifres and Clarence Scifres. Beloved sister of Ray, Ralph, Robert, Charles and Helen (Allyn.) She was married to Theron Waymond Tudor. Cherished mother of John, James, Thomas, Willian, Robert, Mary (Chalfant) and Judy Tudor. Dear grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 26 great-grandchildren and great-great grandmother of 11 great-great grandchildren.
Ethel attended Round Grove elementary and then Battle Ground elementary school; while at Battle Ground her house burned down. She graduated from Klondike high school (class of 1937) attended the Purdue University school of science.
Ethel worked at Studebaker motors, and during World War II worked as "Rosie the Riveter" at Consolidated Industries which made airplane parts. She then worked at Purdue University in the School of Agriculture for 20 years. While working at Purdue, she worked Saturdays and Sundays in the office at Home Hospital. She also held an independent Real Estate Brokers License. After retiring from Purdue, she became an Assistant to the Director of Family Services.
Ethel treasured her connection to Purdue and the university community, and especially loved PU basketball and football. She is proud that her sons have all been active in military services with a combination of 51 years and currently has grand children in the service.
She is remembered for her sharp mind, loving patience, and enduring strength. She was known and cherished by so many as "Mom" and her long life of hard work, unconditional love and humility has left an everlasting influence on those she touched.
