|
|
Ethel Wolverton
Otterbein - Ethel R. Wolverton, 91, of Otterbein, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born March 29, 1929 in Fountain County to the late Raymond and Blanche (Buck) Davis. Graduate of Otterbein High School in 1947.
On January 16, 1949 she married Arnet "Arnie" Wolverton at the Methodist Church in Otterbein. He proceeded her in death on May 17, 2017.
Ethel worked as a receptionist for Dr. Scheurich's in Oxford for 16 years, retiring in 1993. She worked on the farm with her husband, member of the Ventura Club, a former Sunday School Superintendent, helped prepare funeral dinners for the church, worked parties and banquets at Purdue and decorated cakes out of her home. Ethel also loved and enjoyed riding horses.
Surviving are her children: Paula (Jerry) Strahl of N. Ft. Myers, Florida; Nancy (Steve) Burton of Southport, IN; Lori (Randy) Hinckley of Griffin, GA; and Amy (Jeff) Vorst of Fair Oaks, IN.
Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a grandson Heath Strahl, 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Services will be private. Interment will follow at Pond Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to s https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or the - . Her service will be available via webcasting. Please visit our website www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com, click on her name and obituary where you will see the think to view her service. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements.
Please share your memories and condolences for the family online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020