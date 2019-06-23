|
|
Ethylen Ruth Kuzee
Otterbein - Ethylen Ruth (Vera) Webster - Kuzee, 92, an Otterbein resident for 69 years went to see her Lord and Savior on June 20, 2019 at her new home in Elmcroft Assisted Living.
She was born October 15, 1926 in her home in Union Township in Effingham, IL, to the late Jesse and Rosa (Warner) Webster. She attended Union School in Effingham, IL. On November 23, 1942 she married Reverend Willie Earl Kuzee. The couple lived in Somerset, KY, before moving to Otterbein, IN.
Ethylen was a spotless homemaker, who loved fashion, clothes and her doll collection. She loved music especially The Gathers and Alan Jackson. She could play many instruments by ear including the piano, guitar and banjo and she loved to sing. Her love of sewing has even passed down to her great-grandchildren. Making quilts and nightgowns for her daughters and granddaughters were her specialty gifts. She loved to feed you and make sure visitors were never hungry unless Wheel of Fortune was on. She loved to tune in and see what new dress Vanna had on. She passed on her love of pearls to her daughters, knack for decorating and making floral arrangements. Every holiday she would decorate her home for everyone to enjoy.
She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. She was previously a member of Wadena Baptist Church where she led the choir and taught Sunday school. She was also a faithful supporter of disabled veterans for many years.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws: Shirley (Bill) Hollis of Otterbein, IN, Patsy (Mike) Remaly of Columbia City, IN, Linda (Ed) Cooper of Oxford, IN, Glenda "June" (Randy) Langford of Lafayette, and Bonnie (Dennis) Kuzee-Baumis of Otterbein and newphew Ben (Marilyn) Webster of Effingham, IL. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Chris (Vicki) and Phillip (Florence) Hollis, Trisha (Todd) Hinen, Scott (Lisa), John (Marie) Cooper. Brandie (Jeremy) Richesin, Kelly (Johnny) Scheiber, Beau (Amanda) Baumis, Mathew (Keisha) Langford, Amy Baumis, Evan (Kate) Baumis and Maisie Kuzee-Baumis (Tyler Nedza); and 25 great-grandchildren: Harrison, Hunter, Payton and Mackenzie Hollis, Trent Hinen, Quinn, Ellery and Landrie Scheiber, Britney (Cameron) Brown, Cortney, Scotty, Ryan, Jordan and Evelyn Cooper, Abby and Jack Morland, Delayne and Dominique Richesin, Jaiden, Layten and Tarryn Langford, Ally and Kenna Druhan and Jack Baumis.
Along with her husband Earl, she is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Rosa Webster, in-laws Walter and Carrie Kuzee, brothers: Ralph, Kenneth, Ben and Gerald Webster; sisters: Madonna Spiker and Gladys Tipsword; brother-in-law Ernest Kuzee and grandchildren: Michele Murphy and Jason Morland.
Funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Nedza officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In honor of Ethylen's passing the family asks that you wear pearls to her service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to s. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Darren Reed whom Ethylen loved for his loving and attentive care. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 23, 2019