Eugene Gordon
Lafayette - Eugene L. Gordon, 97, of Lafayette passed away at his residence Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
He was born in Lafayette on April 22, 1922 to the late Hassel and Clausie Gordon. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1940 and attended Purdue University for two years.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from August 1942 to December 1945. He was a member of a Marine Fighter Bomber Squadron and served as an Aircraft Armorer. They spent a great deal of time in the Central Pacific.
Mr. Gordon worked for General Telephone Co. starting in 1946, while there he met Virginia Brown and they were married on May 15, 1948. Mr. Gordon worked for Telephone Co in Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Valparaiso. Returning to Lafayette, he went to work in 1963 at Alcoa and retired in 1983.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 11 and Alcoa Retiree Club.
Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry Anne Kull, his wife Virginia, brother Herschel and sister Moneta Crouch.
He is survived by 2 grandchildren: Shellie Kull of Florida and Shawna Kull of Lafayette. Shawna has been great help to Mr. Gordon for the past 19 years. He is also survived by a few great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and traveling.
Private family services. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019