Eva Blizzard
Marion - Eva Blizzard, 82, of Marion, IN, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
She was born September 28, 1937 in LaFollette, TN, to the late Isaac and Ellen (Brock) Williams. Eva previously worked for Purdue University and St. Elizabeth Hospital.
In 1972 she married Walter Blizzard in Danville, IL. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2004.
Eva was a member of Living Water Apostolic Church. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Shryll Heichelbech of Morley, TN, Donna (Herb) Balser of Lafayette, Marilyn Hopkins of Lafayette, Carolyn Kilmore of Oxford, Jason (Erin) Walker of Dayton and Adam (Nicole) Womble of West Lafayette. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Walter, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughters Debra Womble, Linda Gail Powers and Diana Dubes, one brother, one sister and one grandson Dustin Walters.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Morrell officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Living Water Apostolic Church - www.livingwaterapostolic.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.