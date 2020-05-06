Services
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
188 W Main Street
Camden, IN 46917
(574) 686-2611
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Eva Lou Shanks


1927 - 2020
Eva Lou Shanks Obituary
Eva Lou Shanks

Camden - Eva Lou Shanks,92 of Camden passed away at IU Arnett Hospital at 9:40 am Monday May 4,2020. She was born June 25,1927 in Wheeling, IN to the late Claude Z. and Faye Brower Pearson. She received her Home Economics degree from Purdue. Her marriage was February 19,1950 to Frank Amos Shanks and he preceded her in death January 31,2008. Eva was a homemaker and an Avon Lady in the Camden area for many years, she was a member of Eastern Star, Home Ec Club, Missionary Society at the Camden First Baptist Church where she was a member. She was a former pianist and organist for the church for many years.

Eva is survived by her children Jeff (Roberta) Shanks of Bringhurst, Randy (Pam) Shanks of Delphi, Jim (Mary Beth) Shanks of Camden, Dan (Tara) Shanks of Camden and her daughter Barbara Shetler of McCordsville, IN, six grand and 7great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, two sisters and two grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at 11am Friday May 8th at Cree Funeral Home, Camden with Pastor Paul Marcellino officiating. Friends and family may join the services virtually beginning at 10:50 am by going to zoom.us selecting "join meeting" and then entering the meeting number 765-490-4234 and the password Shanks. The family requests memorial contributions to the Camden First Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank the Staff at St Elizabeth Healthcare Center and IU Arnett Hospital for their kindness to the family and Eva Lou and for the quality care provided to her.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 6 to May 7, 2020
