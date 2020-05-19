|
Evangelist Maryland Jean Tate
Evangelist Maryland Jean Tate age 74 passed away May 12, 2020. Evangelist Tate evangelized throughout the city of Lafayette. She was a member of Bethlehem Holy Healing Temple Church under the leadership of Pastor Brandall T. Jones is known as the firehouse. Maryland Worked as head cook at the Rainbow Beach Nursing Home and Alden Went-Worth Facility. She also worked as Head supervisor in the Dietary Department at Chicago Public School Corporation.Preceded her in death is her mother, Ruth Elizabeth Figgs; her father, Abe Davis; her sisters, Shirley Mae Carter and Charlene Figgs; her brothers, Truman Figgs and James Figgs; her daughters Dorothea Tate, Kimberly Williams and Audry Williams; her sons, Thomas Tate and John Tate.Maryland is survived by 11 daughters: Ernestine, Gloriajean, Bernadette, Queenesther, Glenda, Wonda, Sharice, Angela, Maryland (Brandall) Shanett and Martkeeta.10 sons: Tommie lee (Maria), Virgil lee (Tina), John Henry (Valerie), Preston (Michelle), Joseph (Denese), Henry (Shanita), Steven (Tricia), Cornelius and Demetrius.Over one hundred grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren. 2 sisters: Josephine and Patricia, and 5 brothers: Lawrence (Betty), Billy (Alice), Jimmy (Patricia) Terry and Michael. A host of very important people; her nieces and nephews whom were dear to her heart, and cousins, church families and friends.Visitation Friday May 22,2020 6:00 p.m-9:00 p.m Funeral Saturday May 23,2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at Greater Macedonia C.O.G.I.C. 100 Murphy St. Lafayette,In. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery Chicago,Il. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020