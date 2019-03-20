|
Evelyn A. Allen Pirtle
Crawfordsville - Evelyn A. Allen Pirtle, 96 of Crawfordsville, passed away at 10:28 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Franciscan Health Hospital, Crawfordsville. She had been in failing health the past several months. She was born in Parke County April 15, 1922, daughter of the late Omer and Opal Myers Allen. She married Harold Richard 'Dick' Pirtle and they had a wonderful 15 years together, until he suddenly died as a result of a motor vehicle accident. February 6, 1964.
She was a graduate of Newtown High School in 1941 and worked several clerical jobs throughout her life. The position she looked back on with pride was the time she spent employed at the Alcoa Aluminum plant in Lafayette during the years of World War II. She always said she was so happy when the 'boys' came back from the war and gladly gave up her position. Evelyn and her husband Dick shared many adventures together, including owning a harness racing horse that provided them with several years of fun and entertainment. She was devastated when Dick died and never remarried.
Evelyn was fun, lively and very much a family person. She often remarked that she never had children but she sure had a many nieces and nephews who were like her children. She loved to read, especially biographies of Presidents and 'First Ladies'. She was always ready to go for a ride, go to a party or play a game of cards. Her sense of humor hilarious and her family always had a good laugh when she was around. She would often get up and 'do a little jig' for all to enjoy. Her spunky and fun loving spirit will be missed.
Survivors include; sister Barbara McBee of rural Linden, nieces and nephews; Allen (Elaine) Andrews of Lebanon, Kristin (Jim) Weidenaar of West Lafayette, Jan (Mike) Bridge of Crawfordsville, Pam Allen of Indianapolis, Gary (Diane) Allen of Ft. Wayne, Jay (Lisa) Allen of Veedersburg, Steve (Elizabeth) McBee of Linden, Grant (Miriam) McBee of Lafayette, Greg (Tiffany) Allen of Jesup, GA, Susan Allen of Fayetteville, AR, Helen Andrews of Greenfield and Marge Patton of Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and nephews; Rolan Andrews, Joe Patton, Jim Patton and niece Debbie Pratt.
Visitation 10:00 - 11:00 AM with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 with Gary Allen leading the service, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Private family inurnment at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Program or Riley Hospital for Children. Evelyn did not fear death nor look at it as a sad event…as she talked about her death, she used the euphemism, 'I'll be flying through the bluebird hole'! Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to leave a condolence or sign the guest book. Evelyn's last residence was Whitlock Place and her family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful loving care she received.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019