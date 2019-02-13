Evelyn E. Knochel



Lafayette - Evelyn E. Knochel passed away February 10, 2019 and went peacefully to her eternal home. She was born July 12,1925 in Remington to the late Erwin and Anna Eisenmann Bahler. She graduated from Remington High School. She married Alpha (Al) Knochel on April 13, 1946 and they were married for 49 years until his death in 1995. Evelyn will be dearly missed by her surviving sisters Edith, Mabel, Betty and Viola and her brothers, Walter and Ray and their spouses. Eight children were born to Evelyn and Al; Bonnie (Jim) Brammel, Infant Knochel 1949, Nora (Rick) Kirby, Cheryl Pickering, Randy Knochel, Eric (Penny) Knochel, Roger (Cara) Knochel, and Melody (Grant) Goodman. They were blessed with fifteen grandchildren: Burton, A.J., Amy, Joleen, Jeremiah, Ben, Joe, Rick, Anna, Corrina, Leah, Aaron, Austin, Brent, Grace and with 30 great grandchildren.



Evelyn was a wonderful,wise, loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and longtime member of E.C.C. Many would say she is kind, generous, sweet, incomparably strong and a Godly woman of faith. She blessed and mentored many people throughout her life. Her longing and prayer is that you will know, love, and walk with Jesus Christ. At the end, it's all that matters!



Visitation will be on Saturday February 16th from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by the service at 12:00pm at Evangelical Covenant Church, 3600 S. 9th St., Lafayette. Officiating Pastor Stacey Littlefield. Private internment Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions to American Bible Society PO Box 19812, Washington, DC 20090.