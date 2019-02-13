Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Evelyn Knochel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evangelical Covenant Church
3600 S. 9th St.
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Evangelical Covenant Church
3600 S. 9th St.
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Knochel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn E. Knochel


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn E. Knochel Obituary
Evelyn E. Knochel

Lafayette - Evelyn E. Knochel passed away February 10, 2019 and went peacefully to her eternal home. She was born July 12,1925 in Remington to the late Erwin and Anna Eisenmann Bahler. She graduated from Remington High School. She married Alpha (Al) Knochel on April 13, 1946 and they were married for 49 years until his death in 1995. Evelyn will be dearly missed by her surviving sisters Edith, Mabel, Betty and Viola and her brothers, Walter and Ray and their spouses. Eight children were born to Evelyn and Al; Bonnie (Jim) Brammel, Infant Knochel 1949, Nora (Rick) Kirby, Cheryl Pickering, Randy Knochel, Eric (Penny) Knochel, Roger (Cara) Knochel, and Melody (Grant) Goodman. They were blessed with fifteen grandchildren: Burton, A.J., Amy, Joleen, Jeremiah, Ben, Joe, Rick, Anna, Corrina, Leah, Aaron, Austin, Brent, Grace and with 30 great grandchildren.

Evelyn was a wonderful,wise, loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and longtime member of E.C.C. Many would say she is kind, generous, sweet, incomparably strong and a Godly woman of faith. She blessed and mentored many people throughout her life. Her longing and prayer is that you will know, love, and walk with Jesus Christ. At the end, it's all that matters!

Visitation will be on Saturday February 16th from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by the service at 12:00pm at Evangelical Covenant Church, 3600 S. 9th St., Lafayette. Officiating Pastor Stacey Littlefield. Private internment Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions to American Bible Society PO Box 19812, Washington, DC 20090. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now