Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Strasburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Josephine Strasburger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Josephine Strasburger Obituary
Evelyn Josephine Strasburger

West Lafayette - Evelyn J. (Gramman) Strasburger, 98, passed away on 11 February 2020, at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus.

Surviving are her 3 daughters; 2 sons; 21 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; 3 sisters and 1 brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul G. Strasburger; daughter, Sr Theresita; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fowler.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Download Now