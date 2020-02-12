|
|
Evelyn Josephine Strasburger
West Lafayette - Evelyn J. (Gramman) Strasburger, 98, passed away on 11 February 2020, at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus.
Surviving are her 3 daughters; 2 sons; 21 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul G. Strasburger; daughter, Sr Theresita; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fowler.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020