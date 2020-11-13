Everett Newell "Hack" Gillespie
Monticello - Everett Newell "Hack" Gillespie, 90, of Monticello, passed away at 7:51 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born on February 17, 1930 in Lafayette to the late Francis and Alma (Pollock) Gillespie. On June 2, 1956, in Idaville, he married the former Mary Harris and she survives.
He was a graduate of Monticello High School and spent his career with the United States Army National Guard serving for over 38 years achieving the rank of First Sergeant. Additionally, he served as the AST at the Monticello Armory from which he also retired. During the 1974 Monticello tornado, he served in the National Guard recovery procedures.
He was an active member of the Monticello Kiwanis Club for many years and also volunteered at the Kiwanis Thrift Store in Cape Coral, FL. He was a member of the Jaycees formerly of Monticello.
Everett was proud of the many awards he received from his National Guard career and also from the Kiwanis Club.
He enjoyed wintering in Cape Coral, FL, fishing, and traveling. He loved to vacation with his family especially during the summers when his boys were growing up. Above all, he loved and deeply cherished his family. He looked for the best in others and never lost his ability to laugh, listen, encourage, or to empathize with others.
Surviving are his wife, Mary of Monticello; son, Robert (Pamela) Gillespie of Monticello; grandchildren, David (Amber) Gillespie and Calley (Corey) Spear all of Monticello; great-grandchildren, Taylor Spear, Skylor Spear, Madison Gillespie, Kaitlyn Shafer; and sister, Eileen Washburn of Mexico, IN.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Jerry Gillespie; and brother, Edwin Gillespie.
Funeral services celebrating Hack's life will be at 1 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rick Gerts officiating.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery, with military rites rendered there.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Kiwanis Children's Fund or to Wounded Warriors
with envelopes available at the funeral home. Contributions may given directly to either organization of choice if preferred.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com