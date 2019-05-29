Everett Robbins



Lafayette - Everett Roy Robbins, 81, of Lafayette passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.



He was born November 4, 1937 in Big Creek, Mississippi to the late Otis Everett and Mildred (Hammon) Robbins. On October 6, 1958 in Lafayette he married Devonna "Bonnie" Barry, whom survives.



He worked for the City of Lafayette Water Works as a Backhoe Operator, retiring after 28 years of service. He enjoyed watching boxing, was an avid Cubs fan and was so happy to see them win the World Series. He loved playing Farkle with his beautiful bride, as he always said, and spending time with his family, his best buddy Derek, and their dog Knuckles.



Also, surviving are his four children: Everett Robbins Jr (Tina) of Lafayette. Angie (Rick) Carter of Daphne, AL, Pam (Mike) Lowe of Mentone, Janet Frye of Speedway, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rachel Pope of Lafayette, Pat (Warren) Osterling of Lafayette and Carolyn (Larry) Reef of Cutler.



Preceding him in death: his parents and one sister Bonnie Lyle.



No service at this time. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippenssteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 29, 2019