Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Everette Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everette F. Morgan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everette F. Morgan Obituary
Everette F. Morgan

Lafayette - Everette F. Morgan -

Everette F. Morgan, 90, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Creasy Springs.

He was born July 27, 1929 in Lafayette, to the late James and Ovetta (Gatten) Morgan. He was a 1947 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Everette worked for Key Realty as an Owner/Agent for 30 years. In 1990 he opened an Arni's Franchise in Monticello. He was a member of the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge and the Tippecanoe Shrine Club.

On February 22, 1952 he married Helen Marie McGill in Clinton County and she survives.

Everette enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling and driving on the race track. After retirement, he gained much joy in transporting area children to the in Chicago and Cincinnati.

Along with his wife Helen, he is survived by his children: Mike (Kathy) Morgan of Aurora, CO, Diane (David) Regich of Lafayette and Susan (Brian) Nolan of Elgin, IL. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Monica (Eddie) Anderson of Louisville, KY, Robert (Jennifer) Nolan of West Dundee, IL, Christopher Regich of Lafayette and Jennifer (Eric) Molner of Carpentersville, IL; two step-grandchildren: Stephanie (Aaron) Pederson of Edmonton Canada, Heidi (Joe) Kloss of Centennial CO; three great-grandchildren: Allen Anderson, Hannah Nolan and Macy Molner; and two great-step grandchildren: Grayson and Emmerson Kloss.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.

Memorial service will be held 2pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens Mausoleum - 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now