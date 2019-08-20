|
|
Everette F. Morgan
Lafayette - Everette F. Morgan -
Everette F. Morgan, 90, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Creasy Springs.
He was born July 27, 1929 in Lafayette, to the late James and Ovetta (Gatten) Morgan. He was a 1947 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Everette worked for Key Realty as an Owner/Agent for 30 years. In 1990 he opened an Arni's Franchise in Monticello. He was a member of the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge and the Tippecanoe Shrine Club.
On February 22, 1952 he married Helen Marie McGill in Clinton County and she survives.
Everette enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling and driving on the race track. After retirement, he gained much joy in transporting area children to the in Chicago and Cincinnati.
Along with his wife Helen, he is survived by his children: Mike (Kathy) Morgan of Aurora, CO, Diane (David) Regich of Lafayette and Susan (Brian) Nolan of Elgin, IL. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Monica (Eddie) Anderson of Louisville, KY, Robert (Jennifer) Nolan of West Dundee, IL, Christopher Regich of Lafayette and Jennifer (Eric) Molner of Carpentersville, IL; two step-grandchildren: Stephanie (Aaron) Pederson of Edmonton Canada, Heidi (Joe) Kloss of Centennial CO; three great-grandchildren: Allen Anderson, Hannah Nolan and Macy Molner; and two great-step grandchildren: Grayson and Emmerson Kloss.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.
Memorial service will be held 2pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens Mausoleum - 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019