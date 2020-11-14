Fannie Sue Henry



Rossville - Fannie Sue Henry, 79, of Rossville, Indiana, formerly of Goodland, Indiana passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born July 28, 1941 to the late Lawrence A. and Virginia Jane Sell Shepard. A graduate of the Goodland High School, class of 1959 and a member of the Goodland Community Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. On February 9, 1964 she married Dwight "Bill" Henry and he preceded her in death. She worked as a bus driver for the Head Start Bus and a homemaker.



Survived by a son, Jeff and Teressa Henry, Lafayette, Indiana and a daughter, Melinda Henry, Elwood, Indiana, Grandmother of 2, Amy Henry (com panion, Dion Terry), Lafayette, Indiana, and Shanna and Ryan Harris, Lafayette, Indiana. Great Grandmother of 4. Brayden and Rayn and Isaiah & Amelin. Sister of Marjorie Ann and Irvin Shelton, Lexington, KY and Barbara Jane Mangrum, Nashville, Indiana, and a



brother, Edwin A. & Kathy Shepard, Lafayette, Indiana



Visitation will be at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana, from



5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (CDT) on Tuesday November 17, 2020 with a private funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana. Memorials may



be given in her name to the Head Start Program.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store