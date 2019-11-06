|
Faye A. Dobbs
Lafayette - Faye A. Dobbs, 69, of Lafayette passed peacefully on November 5, 2019 at 8:09 am, after her battle with cancer.
She was born September 28, 1950 in Jackson, KY to the late Finley and Elvira (Spicer) McIntosh. Faye married John Smith in 1966 and they had three children together. They eventually parted ways. She then met and married, Lewis "Lou" Dobbs on September 21, 1980. He survives.
Faye enjoyed a simple life of being a homemaker. She took that role very seriously and enjoyed her daily routines around the house. She loved to plant flowers and took pride in making her yard look beautiful to enjoy while sitting on the porch visiting with her neighbors, friends, and family. Faye loved to play cards, she loved to have family time and just laugh and have fun. She loved jewelry, and had a very large collection of shoes. However, the one thing that was most important to her was her husband Lou, who worked so hard to take care of her and make sure she was always happy. The love they had for each other will go on.
Along with her husband Lou, she is survived by her children, Vickie "Diane" (Richard) Cooper from Clearwater, FL, John (Carmen) Smith Jr. of Lafayette, and Michael L. Smith of Lafayette; 4 grandsons; 3 granddaughters; and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019