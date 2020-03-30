|
|
Faye Fields
Battle Ground - Faye Louise Gumpper Fields, 96, of Battle Ground passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Westminster Village, a retirement community.
She was born April 5, 1923 in Fort Wayne to Otto and Lucile (Peirson) Gumpper.
After graduating from Southside High School in Fort Wayne, Faye earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Purdue University. On March 17, 1951 she married Robert F. Fields. They remained married until his death on September 3, 2001.
Prior to her marriage, Faye worked as a Jr. High teacher and a Residence Hall Manager at Purdue and University of Florida. She devoted her time as mother and a homemaker for her loved ones. She spent her life being connected in many organizations such as: Delta Gamma Sorority, Chapter AS of P.E.O, YMCA Board of Directors and committee volunteer, Meals on Wheels driver/coordinator, Home Hospital volunteer and former Auxiliary President, Food Pantry Treasurer and scheduler for hospital gift shop. She was a longstanding member of Central Presbyterian Church where she began teaching in 1953 as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Church Women's United Association.
Surviving are her children: DiAnn (Jim) Donahue of Carmel, IN, Steve (Linda) Fields of Lafayette, Tom (Peggy) Fields of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim (Michele) Fields of Battle Ground, IN; siblings: twin sister Lois Gumpper of Carmel, IN, and brother John Gumpper of Kalamazoo, MI. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shannon (Ben) Cox, Brien (Amanda) Donahue, Ann (Thomas) Monical, Megan Fields, Daniel (Allyson) Fields, Kelly Fields, Benjamin Fields, and Ellie Fields, as well as well five great-grandchildren.
At this time the family has requested a private burial be held with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Central Presbyterian Church or to any . Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020