|
|
Faye Marie Longest
Faye Marie Longest, 89, lifetime resident of Remington, passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born June 23, 1930 in Remington to the late Guy and Bertha (Armold) Pampel. Faye was a 1948 graduate of Gilboa High School.
Her marriage was to D. Gene Longest on October 23, 1949 in Remington. Gene preceded her in death in 1999.
Faye was a life long member of the Remington United Methodist Church and an active 30-year auxiliary member of Psi Iota Xi.
She enjoyed needle work and loved gifting baby quilts to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faye had an easy smile and great sense of humor. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (wife: Trudy) Longest of Terre Haute and Marty Longest of Wolcott; one daughter, Denise (husband: Ron) Gray of Knoxville, TN; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a loving extended family and countless friends.
Preceding her in death along her parents and husband are siblings, Glen Pampel, Carl Pampel, Arlene Pampel, and Judy Lane; one great-grandson, Asher Gray.
Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 (noon) Monday, October 14, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington. Pastor Jeff Smith of Remington United Methodist Church to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Faye's name to The Children's Heart Foundation (childrensheartfoundation.org) or Childhood Cancer Research (alexslemonade.org).
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019