Services
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
9 W North St
Remington, IN 47977
(219) 261-2177
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
9 W North St
Remington, IN 47977
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
9 W North St
Remington, IN 47977
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Longest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Marie Longest


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Marie Longest Obituary
Faye Marie Longest

Faye Marie Longest, 89, lifetime resident of Remington, passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born June 23, 1930 in Remington to the late Guy and Bertha (Armold) Pampel. Faye was a 1948 graduate of Gilboa High School.

Her marriage was to D. Gene Longest on October 23, 1949 in Remington. Gene preceded her in death in 1999.

Faye was a life long member of the Remington United Methodist Church and an active 30-year auxiliary member of Psi Iota Xi.

She enjoyed needle work and loved gifting baby quilts to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faye had an easy smile and great sense of humor. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (wife: Trudy) Longest of Terre Haute and Marty Longest of Wolcott; one daughter, Denise (husband: Ron) Gray of Knoxville, TN; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a loving extended family and countless friends.

Preceding her in death along her parents and husband are siblings, Glen Pampel, Carl Pampel, Arlene Pampel, and Judy Lane; one great-grandson, Asher Gray.

Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 (noon) Monday, October 14, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington. Pastor Jeff Smith of Remington United Methodist Church to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Faye's name to The Children's Heart Foundation (childrensheartfoundation.org) or Childhood Cancer Research (alexslemonade.org).

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now