Felicia Ann Kelley
Monticello - Felicia Ann Kelley, 82, Monticello, passed away at 2 A.M. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital East after a long battle with cancer. Felicia was born September 21, 1938 in Norman, OK to the late Fred and Madeline Glass. Her marriage of 59 years was to Roger Kelley on November 25, 1961 in Winter Haven, CA. Felicia and Roger together owned and operated Kelley's Interiors in Monticello, where she was an interior designer from 1984 until she retired in 2019. She had wonderful clients whom she loved.
Survivors with her husband are two daughters, Crystal Verstratin (husband, Greg) of Ontario, CA, and Carrie Williams (husband, Keith) of South Lake Tahoe, CA; two sons, Curtis Kelley (wife, Gina) of Centralia, WA, and Craig Kelley, Idaville, IN; her sister, Dorothy Withem (husband, Dennis) of Winterhaven, FL; grandchildren, Mark, Megan, Michael, Christina, Samantha, Shauna, Cameron, and Sheridan; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Zack and Janna.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared with the family at www.neptunesociety.com
