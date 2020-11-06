1/1
Felicia Ann Kelley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felicia Ann Kelley

Monticello - Felicia Ann Kelley, 82, Monticello, passed away at 2 A.M. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital East after a long battle with cancer. Felicia was born September 21, 1938 in Norman, OK to the late Fred and Madeline Glass. Her marriage of 59 years was to Roger Kelley on November 25, 1961 in Winter Haven, CA. Felicia and Roger together owned and operated Kelley's Interiors in Monticello, where she was an interior designer from 1984 until she retired in 2019. She had wonderful clients whom she loved.

Survivors with her husband are two daughters, Crystal Verstratin (husband, Greg) of Ontario, CA, and Carrie Williams (husband, Keith) of South Lake Tahoe, CA; two sons, Curtis Kelley (wife, Gina) of Centralia, WA, and Craig Kelley, Idaville, IN; her sister, Dorothy Withem (husband, Dennis) of Winterhaven, FL; grandchildren, Mark, Megan, Michael, Christina, Samantha, Shauna, Cameron, and Sheridan; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Zack and Janna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared with the family at www.neptunesociety.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
3178155517
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neptune Society - Indianapolis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved