Felix C. "Butch" Vandeveer Jr.
Oxford - Felix C. "Butch" Vandeveer Jr., 71, of Oxford, IN passed away at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, IN Wednesday afternoon October 7, 2020. Butch was born in Lafayette, IN August 15, 1949, the son of the late Felix C. Vandeveer, Sr. and Veda C. (Stokes) Vandeveer. He was a graduate of Oxford High School and DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, IL. Butch married Rebecca S. Perkins at the Oxford United Methodist Church January 24, 1970 and she survives. He was employed at Fairfield Manufacturing as the plant electrician for 34 years before retiring in 2012. Butch was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church, Oxford Lions Club and UAW Local 531 and a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Viet Nam war from 1969 until 1973. Throughout the years, Butch enjoyed following and attending his children and grandchildren's activities. Surviving with his wife are three sons, Matthew W. Vandeveer (significant other Rebecca Hinterlong) of Oxford, IN; Todd M. Vandeveer (spouse Meredith) of Wolcott, IN and Corey L. Vandeveer (spouse Sara) of Rock Island, TN; a brother, Rodney C. Vandeveer (spouse Mary Jo) of West Lafayette and a sister Wanda G. Tappenden of Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are six grandchildren Blayne, Tyler, Ethan, Dylan, Madelynn and Blake. He was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Mae Vandeveer. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN from 4 PM until 6 PM Sunday October 11. Funeral services will be conducted at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Oxford at 10:30 AM Monday October 12, Pastor Linda Sproull officiating. Interment will follow in Oxford West Cemetery with Fowler American Legion conducting military rites. Friends may best express sympathy with contributions to the Oxford United Methodist Church or Oxford Lions Club. Covid 19 precautions will be followed. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Seating for the service will be based on social distancing. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
