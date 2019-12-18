|
Fern Brier
Attica - Fern Irene Childress Yarno Brier was born May 14, 1923 in Lafayette. She was the daughter of the late Henry Edward Childress and Clyda Frances Thurman Childress Williamson. She was raised and educated in Lafayette, but later moved to Biloxi, Mississippi and married James Richard Yarno on Nov. 6, 1942, where she worked in the Tools Branch at Keesler Field Air Force Base. Returning to Indiana, she worked at O'Rears Pastry Shop as a sales clerk, Biggs Pump and Supply as a bookkeeper, and Consolidated Industries as a payroll clerk. On May 2, 1953, she married Cecil A. Brier at the Lafayette Baptist Church, and moved to Attica, where she was a stay-at-home mom until his death on May 24, 1978. She then spent some time working at Western Auto and Radio Materials Corporation in Attica, and the Donut Shop in Williamsport.
She was a member of the Attica Christian Church, but had also attended White Horse Christian Center in Lafayette for many years. She was a member of the Modern Homemakers Home Economics Club, as well as the Upper Level Group and Literary Club Member of Card Club, all of Attica. She enjoyed playing cards and dominos with family and friends, putting together puzzles, and in her younger years, listening to big bands and dancing. She also enjoyed baking cookies for events and for giving away to others.
Her husband, and her daughter, Deleca Ann Yarno, preceded her in death. She leaves behind her two sons, Donald Edward (Cheryl) Brier of Lafayette and Michael Allen (Carrie) Brier of Attica; two grandsons, Andrew (Jenny Jernagan) Brier and Joseph Brier; two granddaughters, Julie Brier and Angie (Jeremy) Davis; 2 great grandchildren, Wyatt Brier and Laila Davis. I addition to her immediate family she is survived by generations of nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 10:00am to 11:00am, February 1, 2020, at the Attica Christian Church, with a celebration of life at 11:00am. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019