Fern Metzger
Rossville - Fern Metzger, 95, of Rossville, was welcomed to her heavenly home, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Carroll Manor in Delphi. She was born March 2, 1925 in Tippecanoe County to Eli and Blanche (Allen) Pearson. On June 29, 1944, she married Garland "Mousey" Metzger.
Fern was a member of Pyrmont Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. Along with being a homemaker, she worked on upholstery and was known for baking and decorating cakes. She enjoyed quilting, hunting mushrooms, picking apples with the girls, playing cards, and spending time with her grandchildren. This often included going to Columbia Park and taking them fishing. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband and their fishing trips to Canada with friends for over 25 years.
Fern is survived by her daughters, Jane (Bill) Knapp, of West Lafayette; and Velvet (David) Kidd and Mellisa Knop, both of Rossville; grandchildren, Shali (Eric) Peterson, Aaron (Melissa) Knapp, Heidi Cameron, Heath Cameron, Dr. Dak (Tara) Knop, Derek (Erika) Knop, and Demetrius (Jace) Knop; and great-grandchildren, Aleyna, Annabelle, and Trey Knop, Dane, Dash, Dylan, and Davis Knop, Park Peterson, and Shaela and Mila Knapp.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Helen Lowery, Eva Pearson, Orpha Campbell, Ruby Brugh, Mildred Pearson; Brothers, Emmett, Dale, and Dennis Pearson; and a son-in-law, David Knop.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11am until the time of the service at 12:30pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Pastor Guy Studebaker will officiate. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.
Memorials in Fern's name may be made to Carroll Manor or Pyrmont Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com
.