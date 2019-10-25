|
Fern Morrow-Short
Fern Morrow-Short, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1935 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Joseph and Lily (Stanley) Byrd. She worked as a baker for Purdue University for over 20 years, later retiring from there as well. Fern loved spending time with her family and taking care of other people. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading. Fern is survived by her son, Allen (Robin) Morrow; grandsons, Jacob and Nathaniel Morrow; sister, Mary Herrin; and many nieces and nephews. Also proceeding her in passing is her husband, Clyde Short; late husband, Lois Morrow; sisters, Francis Adams and Lillian Minter; and brother, Jospeh Byrd. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Resthaven Memorial Park 1200 Sagamore Parkway Lafayette, Indiana 47904. Visitation will be from 2-5pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral home 6131 St. Joe Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46835. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019