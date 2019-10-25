Services
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
(260) 485-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Morrow-Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Morrow-Short

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern Morrow-Short Obituary
Fern Morrow-Short

Fern Morrow-Short, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1935 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Joseph and Lily (Stanley) Byrd. She worked as a baker for Purdue University for over 20 years, later retiring from there as well. Fern loved spending time with her family and taking care of other people. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading. Fern is survived by her son, Allen (Robin) Morrow; grandsons, Jacob and Nathaniel Morrow; sister, Mary Herrin; and many nieces and nephews. Also proceeding her in passing is her husband, Clyde Short; late husband, Lois Morrow; sisters, Francis Adams and Lillian Minter; and brother, Jospeh Byrd. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Resthaven Memorial Park 1200 Sagamore Parkway Lafayette, Indiana 47904. Visitation will be from 2-5pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral home 6131 St. Joe Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46835. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
Download Now