Fernanda Corazza
Lafayette - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Fernanda Isabella Maria Corazza on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. Fernanda is survived by her husband of 65 beautiful years, Alfonso Corazza, aged 91, daughters, Marisa Corazza Valli (husband Angelo) of Como, Italy, Julie Corazza Mueller (husband David) of Lake Oswego, Oregon, sons, Renato Corazza (wife Sandy) of Loxahatchee, Florida, Alessandro Corazza (wife Jennifer) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Laura Peccol of Como, Italy, Riccardo Valli of Como, Italy, Claudia Valli of Barcelona, Spain, Christina Mueller of Seattle, Washington, Jeffrey Mueller and Isabella Mueller of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Jacob Corazza serving in Afghanistan, Madelyn Corazza of Loxahatchee, Florida, and Teresa Corazza of Indianapolis, Indiana. Two great grandchildren, Davide and Carola of Como, Italy.
Born, November 10, 1928, in Florence, Italy, Fernanda was the oldest of two sisters Elena Mognol of Vittorio Veneto, Italy who survives, to Giuseppe Mariotti and Leonetta Cerchiai Mariotti who precede Fernanda. Fernanda was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister and citizen of the world. She miraculously survived the World War II assaults on Florence after losing her home and school to bombings. She moved from Italy in 1947 and trained to become a registered nurse at the Mount Vernon Hospital in London, England earning her British Registered Nurses License. Fernanda worked for Lafayette Home Hospital as a nurse, retiring in 1993. She met Alfonso in 1950 and married after four years of courtship on June 5, 1954 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Fernanda was a loving wife and mother who was a lifelong learner, that loved to cook, embroider and sew. She was a passionate writer documenting and journaling all of her many travels with Alfonso. She was a connoisseur of classical opera and loved birds and flowers. She was constantly dedicated to the upkeep of our family home which was once honored as one of the most beautiful homes in Lafayette by the city council. In lieu of flowers which Fernanda loved, donations can be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Lafayette. Friends may call at St. Mary Cathedral from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Friday September 27, Fr. Coady Owens officiating. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Corazza family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019