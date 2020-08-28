Fletcher Ray Weida
Lafayette - Fletcher "Fletch" Ray Weida passed away peacefully in his sleep at St. Mary's nursing home in Layette, In on August 27, 2020.
Fletcher was born on November 13, 1928 in Moran, In to Charles R. Weida Jr. and Luella "Mildred" (Dixon) Weida. He grew up in Mulberry, In and often spoke of small-town life with great fondness as he told tales of his childhood. He graduated from Mulberry High School where he played basketball. Fletcher married Joann Elizabeth Cavanaugh on December 27, 1952 at St. Lawrence Church, and they were happily married for almost 68 years.
Fletcher proudly served in the United States Navy from August 1948 to December 1949. During his service he was postmaster and the fleet heavyweight champion in boxing. Perhaps his most cherished accomplishment was serving the community while working for the Lafayette Police Department for 20 years. In 1953 he started as a patrolman and drove the police department's ambulance, and in 1960 he was promoted to sergeant. Less than two years later he became lieutenant of the juvenile division and in 1966 he was promoted to captain of the juvenile division. He was also a licensed probation officer. Fletcher loved working with youth and never met a child he didn't try to help. He was quoted in an article about his distinguished career as saying "You just couldn't throw [kids] away and forget about them." This sentiment captures Fletcher's humane and caring approach to policing.
After retiring from the Lafayette Police Department in April 1973, Fletcher started a second career with Lafayette National Bank. He worked in the Consumer Loan Collection Division for 18 years from 1973 to 1991. He loved the opportunities for travel and to meet new people this position provided. He also enjoyed the adventure of repossessing cars. After retiring again, Fletcher went back to work once more for Lewis Motors driving cars to and from auction. Finally, he fully retired and enjoyed watching tv (especially Purdue sports and westerns), going on bus trips to casinos, eating Joann's cooking, and helping babysit his great-grandchildren.
Fletcher was preceded in death by his father Charles, his mother Mildred, his brothers Dixon Weida and Charles Weida, his sisters Zona West and Janet Schwartz, and his daughter-in-law Debbie (Fetterling) Weida. He is survived by his wife Joann and his sons Jay Weida (wife Deb) and Tom Weida (wife Laura). Fletcher was an amazing and dedicated grandfather and great-grandfather who always made everyone laugh and smile. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Stacy Weida (partner Greg), Randy Weida (wife Ashley), Jennifer McClellan (husband Chris), Michael Weida (wife Heather), Andy Lavignette (wife Amanda), Marc Lavignette (wife Sara), Jeremiah Swinford (wife Cristlyn), and Tyler Swinford (wife Kelby). Fletcher was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Matias Allen, Linkin McClellan, Sylar McClellan, Keyan McClellan, Riley Weida, Reagan Weida, Nolan Lavignette, Alex Lavignette, Rowan Lavignette, Abbie Lavignette, Eva Lavignette, Johannah Swinford, Greyson Swinford, Cohen Swinford, Aiden Swinford, and Miles Swinford.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 1st at Soller-Baker Funeral Home located at 400 Twyckenham Boulevard Lafayette, IN 47909 visitation from11:00am to 12:00pm burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Focus After School Program at Murdock Elementary School. Fletcher loved to attend Focus family nights with his great-grandchildren Matias, Linkin, Sylar, and Keyan. Checks can be made to Lafayette School Corporation 2100 Cason Street 47904 (in the memo note that the donation is for Focus Program at Murdock School/ Fletcher Weida). You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com