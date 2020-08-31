Joann/family: What a LPD warrior he was! Perhaps the finest I came across. He combined justice with sympathy/compassion and was a model to emulate. I simply do not have the proper words to describe what a great human being Fletch was. In his capacity as Juvenile Captain, he aided many, many teens, saving them from a potential criminal life. In conclusion I say to my old friend, Fletch: you helped me so very much in my early years that I could never express my gratitude enough. I know that your presense caused heaven to brighten upon entrance. Rest well my friend, we will meet again.

Tom Leach

Friend