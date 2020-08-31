1/1
Fletcher Ray Weida
Fletcher Ray Weida

Lafayette - DUE TO UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES SERVICES FOR Fletcher R. "Fletch' Weida have been changed to Thursday September 3rd at Soller-Baker Funeral Home located at 400 Twyckenham Boulevard Lafayette, IN 47909 visitation from11:00am to 12:00pm burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Focus After School Program at Murdock Elementary School. Fletcher loved to attend Focus family nights with his great-grandchildren Matias, Linkin, Sylar, and Keyan. Checks can be made to Lafayette School Corporation 2100 Cason Street 47904 (in the memo note that the donation is for Focus Program at Murdock School/ Fletcher Weida). You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 31, 2020
Jay and family sorry for your loss
Peg and Tim Scott
Friend
August 31, 2020
Jay, I never knew your father, but I'm sure he was awesome. My sincere condolences. May he rest in peace.
Cheryl McKinsey Dixon
Friend
August 29, 2020
Jay and Tom, I was sad to see this but I know he's not having to suffer anymore.
Phil Bosse
Friend
August 29, 2020
Joann/family: What a LPD warrior he was! Perhaps the finest I came across. He combined justice with sympathy/compassion and was a model to emulate. I simply do not have the proper words to describe what a great human being Fletch was. In his capacity as Juvenile Captain, he aided many, many teens, saving them from a potential criminal life. In conclusion I say to my old friend, Fletch: you helped me so very much in my early years that I could never express my gratitude enough. I know that your presense caused heaven to brighten upon entrance. Rest well my friend, we will meet again.
Tom Leach
Friend
August 29, 2020
Jo, so sadden to hear of Fletch passing. He was a great guy who had a great sense of humor. Our thoughts and prayers to you and family.
Janie and Willie
Jane & Will Oliver
Friend
August 29, 2020
I’ve known Fletch for 60+ years! He was a good good man and the patriarch of a great family! RIP Fletch
Terry Maddox
Friend
August 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Don & Judy Stout
August 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of caps passing.many years ago ,I gotintoabit of trouble , that's when I met cap ,thankgod forum he got me on the right path and to this day , have had no more problems I'm 67now this event happened when I was 12or 13. Thank you cap. Rip
Michael Clark
Friend
