Fletcher Ray Weida
Lafayette - DUE TO UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES SERVICES FOR Fletcher R. "Fletch' Weida have been changed to Thursday September 3rd at Soller-Baker Funeral Home located at 400 Twyckenham Boulevard Lafayette, IN 47909 visitation from11:00am to 12:00pm burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Focus After School Program at Murdock Elementary School. Fletcher loved to attend Focus family nights with his great-grandchildren Matias, Linkin, Sylar, and Keyan. Checks can be made to Lafayette School Corporation 2100 Cason Street 47904 (in the memo note that the donation is for Focus Program at Murdock School/ Fletcher Weida). You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com