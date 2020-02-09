Services
Steinke Funeral Home
403 N Front St
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
Flora I. Walker


1925 - 2020
Flora I. Walker Obituary
Flora I. Walker

Rensselaer - Flora I. Walker, 94, of Rensselaer, IN went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Franciscan Health Alternacare in Rensselaer. She was born in Wheatfield, IN on Nov. 17, 1925 to the late Jess and Effie (Stewart) Wynkoop. She was a graduate of Wheatfield High School.

Flora married Elmer P. Walker on April 26, 1947, in Crown Point, IN. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1992. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. She enjoyed reading, family gatherings, and taking motorhome vacations with her siblings.

Flora is survived by her two daughters, Deb McGee (Doug) of Lafayette, IN and Jan Amidei (Don) on Francesville, IN; her twin sister Dora David of DeMotte, IN; 5 grandchildren: Brandon McGee (Angela) of Texas, Ryan McGee (Liz) of Florida, Tianne Ripberger (Scott) of Falmouth, IN, Blaine Yaggie (Hilary) of Rossville, IN and Alex Yaggie (Erin) of Reynolds, IN; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; her parents; and seven siblings.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. (CST) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer with Pastor Jim Ketchen officiating. Interment will follow at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Rensselaer Public Library or the organization of the donor's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
Remember
