Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Frankfort - Florence "Lucille" Sharp, 96, of Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Aperion Care of Frankfort. She was born August 26, 1922, in Frankfort, to Earl and Lillie (Vail) Reed. On October 16, 1943, Lucille married Quincy O. Sharp; he preceded her in death on October 24, 2007.

Lucille had attended Owen Township Schools. She had lived in Frankfort for the majority of her life but had moved to Niles, Michigan, then Moran before returning to her home town. Lucille was a homemaker.

Surviving Lucille are her children, Bob (Mary Lou) Sharp and Jim (Beth) Sharp, both of Frankfort, and Nancy (Charlie) Peters, of Columbus; brother, Ed (Aggie) Reed, of Niles; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and six great, great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Lucille is preceded in death by one grandson, two brothers, Elmer "Bud" and Frank Reed; and sister, Mary Louise Martin.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. Funeral service will begin at noon on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Grasham officiating. Burial will follow in Bunnell Cemetery. Memorials in Lucille's name may be made to Clinton County Cancer. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 10, 2019
