Flossie B. Hayden
1931 - 2020
Flossie B. Hayden

Lafayette - Flossie B. Hayden, 89, of Lafayette, passed away at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette 9:21 PM Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. She was born in Lafayette Aug. 17, 1931, the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Snyder) Bossung, and was a graduate of St. Francis High School. Flossie married Dean Hayden in Lafayette March 31, 1951, and he preceded her in death July 30, 2005. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, served as a volunteer at Franciscan East Hospital and various fund-raising events at Lafayette Central Catholic High School over the years. Flossie was employed as an executive assistant for Sears for 25 years, and later office manager of Haan Marketing from 1994 until 2004, and the Dearing Group from 2004 until 2019. She is survived by one daughter, Colleen Garrity (spouse Brian) of West Lafayette; two sons, Scott Hayden of Lafayette and Tom Hayden (spouse Joanne) of Cape Coral, FL; a brother, Tom Bossung of Phoenix, AZ and a sister, Peach Pfrommer of Dallas, TX. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, Courtney, Travis, Justine, Eric, Ryan, Caroline, Mary, Annie, Beth, Douglas and Michelle, along with 12 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette with the Rosary at 2:45 PM and visitation from 3 PM until 5 PM Sunday Oct. 18. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church 10:00 AM Monday Oct. 19, Fr. Jeff Martin officiating. The interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with social distancing and wearing of masks please.






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
