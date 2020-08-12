1/1
Floyd Ivan "Bill" McIntyre
Floyd "Bill" Ivan McIntyre

Lafayette - Floyd "Bill" Ivan McIntyre, 93, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was born on July 11, 1927 in Tippecanoe County, Indiana to the late Train Adolphus and Clara Cloe (Patton) McIntyre. Bill graduated from Stockwell High School in the class of 1945.

On June 5, 1947, he married Barbara Jane Stewart in Stockwell. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2018.

Bill worked as a Supervisor for the Punch Press Department at Duncan Electrical for 44 years before he retired in 1989. He had previously worked at the Stockwell Grain Elevator.

Bill was a member of Stockwell United Methodist Church. He loved fishing and spending time with his family

Surviving are his children, Roger (Mary) McIntyre of Concord, Stewart (Denise) McIntyre of Stockwell, Melissa (James) Schneck of Wilmington, DE, and Steven (Michelle) McIntyre of Lafayette. Also surviving are his 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Miller, Claude McIntyre, Leslie McIntyre, Marvin McIntyre, Lloyd McIntyre, and Alice Ferrari.

A Private Burial will be held at Yorktown Cemetery in Stockwell, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Stockwell United Methodist Church in loving memory of Bill. You may leave condolences and memories of Bill online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
