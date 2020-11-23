Floyd Lewis Oaks
West Lafayette, IN - Floyd Lewis Oaks, 84, of West Lafayette, passed away Thursday-Nov 19, 2020 at 6pm surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with cancer. He was born February 15, 1936 in Carroll County near Cutler, to the late Horace & Eleanor Ward Oaks. His first marriage was to Janet L. Stevens at the Pyrmont Church of the Brethren on April 30, 1960, and she preceded him in death on October 3, 1997. He then married Joan C. Shultheis at the Otterbein United Methodist Church on September 29, 2001, and she survives. He was a 1954 graduate of Rossville High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from Feb 6, 1957 to Jan 31, 1963, and was stationed in Nice, France while on active duty. He worked at Consolidated Industries in Lafayette for 25 years as Director of Special Projects, retiring from there in 2000. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delphi, attended the First Assembly of God Church in Lafayette, and was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Otterbein American Legion Post 125. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and a group of close friends for many years. He loved to stay at his condo in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family. His family was everything to him, and he enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren's sporting events and school functions. He enjoyed attending the men's breakfast at Otterbein United Methodist Church, and loved to garden, and share all the good vegetables he would raise with his family and neighbors. He dearly loved his family, and all the time they would spend together. Surviving: wife-Joan C. Oaks of West Lafayette; sons-Eric D. Oaks of Logansport, Scott & Lisa Oaks of Brownsburg, Curtis & Shannon Oaks of Lafayette, Bradley L. Oaks of Brookston; stepchildren: Brian McCarty of Otterbein, Dawn & Bart Runner of Cicero, Doug & Kelly Dunwoody of West Lafayette; brother-Larry & Carol Oaks of Edna Mills; sisters-Freda & Walter Wilson of Colorado Springs, CO, Ruth Ann Pearson of Delphi. 11 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a sister Mary Ellen Shaffer, a brother Roy Oaks.
Services: Private family services will be held Tuesday at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Ben Cassiday officiating. Burial at Rossville Cemetery, with Otterbein American Legion Post 125 providing Military Honor's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, Riley Children's Hospital, or donor's favorite charity. To view his obit and share a condolence with the family visit http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com