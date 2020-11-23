1/1
Floyd Lewis Oaks
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Lewis Oaks

West Lafayette, IN - Floyd Lewis Oaks, 84, of West Lafayette, passed away Thursday-Nov 19, 2020 at 6pm surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with cancer. He was born February 15, 1936 in Carroll County near Cutler, to the late Horace & Eleanor Ward Oaks. His first marriage was to Janet L. Stevens at the Pyrmont Church of the Brethren on April 30, 1960, and she preceded him in death on October 3, 1997. He then married Joan C. Shultheis at the Otterbein United Methodist Church on September 29, 2001, and she survives. He was a 1954 graduate of Rossville High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from Feb 6, 1957 to Jan 31, 1963, and was stationed in Nice, France while on active duty. He worked at Consolidated Industries in Lafayette for 25 years as Director of Special Projects, retiring from there in 2000. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delphi, attended the First Assembly of God Church in Lafayette, and was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Otterbein American Legion Post 125. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and a group of close friends for many years. He loved to stay at his condo in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family. His family was everything to him, and he enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren's sporting events and school functions. He enjoyed attending the men's breakfast at Otterbein United Methodist Church, and loved to garden, and share all the good vegetables he would raise with his family and neighbors. He dearly loved his family, and all the time they would spend together. Surviving: wife-Joan C. Oaks of West Lafayette; sons-Eric D. Oaks of Logansport, Scott & Lisa Oaks of Brownsburg, Curtis & Shannon Oaks of Lafayette, Bradley L. Oaks of Brookston; stepchildren: Brian McCarty of Otterbein, Dawn & Bart Runner of Cicero, Doug & Kelly Dunwoody of West Lafayette; brother-Larry & Carol Oaks of Edna Mills; sisters-Freda & Walter Wilson of Colorado Springs, CO, Ruth Ann Pearson of Delphi. 11 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a sister Mary Ellen Shaffer, a brother Roy Oaks.

Services: Private family services will be held Tuesday at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Ben Cassiday officiating. Burial at Rossville Cemetery, with Otterbein American Legion Post 125 providing Military Honor's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, Riley Children's Hospital, or donor's favorite charity. To view his obit and share a condolence with the family visit http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 23, 2020
I have many fond memories of working with Floyd and of our visits and phone conversations once we were no longer working together.
Bob Schauer
November 23, 2020
Lisa Oaks
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved