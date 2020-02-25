Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Forrest "Roger" Mullendore


1924 - 2020
Forrest "Roger" Mullendore Obituary
Forrest "Roger" Mullendore, 96, of Colfax, Ind., passed away on February 23, 2020 at Mulberry Health, Mulberry, Ind. He was born on January 24, 1924 in Delphi, Ind. to Larry G. & Mollie (Hathaway) Mullendore. He married Jo Ann Miller on November 4, 1944 and they celebrated their 75th anniversary in November of 2019 in Mulberry. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1943-1946 during WWII. He worked for Colfax Grain for 20 years and Shoestring Sausage Pizza Topping for 24 years. He retired in 1986. Roger was a member of the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Frankfort, Ind. He enjoyed antique tractor pulling, fishing, mushroom hunting and spending time with family. Roger and Jo Ann enjoyed spending winters in Florida and in 2018 were voted Mr. & Mrs. Hickory at the Old Hickory Days in Colfax. He is survived by his wife: Jo Ann Mullendore of Colfax, daughter: Vicki (Bob) Seigfried of Mulberry, sister: Phyllis Craig of Kokomo, 6 grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Hysong of Mulberry, Kerry (Jenny) Mullendore of Clarks Hill, Kris (Jessica) Mullendore of Colfax, Angie Messer of Romney, Stacey (Danny) Brown of Brookston and Brooke Willis of Colorado, 14 great grandchildren, Brian Brown, Jaycie Brown and Kaleb Stewart all of Brookston, Garrett Mullendore of Colfax, Kaden Mullendore, Kaylie Mullendore, Braden Mullendore, all of Clarks Hill, Elizabeth Kinslow of Kansas, Skyler Mullendore and Layne Horlacher both of Clarks Hill, Forrest Messer and Ethan Messer of Romney, Lindsay Willis & Dillon Willis of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary W. Mullendore, sister, Juanita Myers and 2 brothers, Harold and Ralph Mullendore. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Archer-Weston Funeral and Cremation Center, 501 E. Clinton, Frankfort. Funeral Celebration will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Kelly Kurth officiating. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery, Colfax, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a message for the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
