To all of Aunt Frans family: We know how hard it is to lose a mom and Grandma. Please accept our sympathy and know you are on our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Shirley Carson
Frances A. Cripe Stingley Lohrman
Delphi - Frances A. Cripe Stingley Lohrman, 90, of Delphi, passed away Thursday-June 4, 2020 at 11:57pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where she has resided since December 2019. She was born May 5, 1930 in Newaygo, MI, to the late Dean & Cornelia Wolfsen Cripe. Her 1st marriage was to William E. Stingley on May 21, 1948, and he preceded her in death on May 26, 1954. She then married Dwight Dean Lohrman at the Pittsburg Church of the Brethren on October 6, 1956, and he preceded her in death on Aug 2, 1971. She attended Delphi High School. She worked for many years at the former Brosman's IGA in Delphi in the bakery, and she and her husband had Lohrman's Fruit & Vegetable Market, South of Delphi. She also was a clerk at the former Payne's & Golf Dime Store in Delphi, and at one time, she and her husband owned and operated the former Hilltop Shell, now Marathon Gas and Convenience Store in Delphi. She was a member of the Living Faith Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday school & vacation bible school, and participated in Women's Fellowship of the church. She also belonged to the Westside flower club, BUNKO club, and enjoyed playing euchre. She enjoyed cross stitching & tatting, and making her own Christmas ornaments for family and friends. She was known for her homemade noodles, Christmas candy, and all kinds of breads she would bake in her kitchen. She liked to put jigsaw puzzles together, a hobby she developed later in life. Her family was everything to her, she dearly loved them all, and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving: daughter-Phyllis & Duane Volk of Ellensburg, WA; daughter-Janet & Richard Delaney of Grand Rapids, MI; daughter-Susan & John Strelow of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter-Mary & Kenneth "Kenny" Rodenbarger of Lafayette; son-Richard & Mary Lois Lohrman of Montgomery, IL; son-Michael & Connie Lohrman of Crown Point, IN; daughter-Melissa "Missy" & Jerry Jones of Delphi; brother-Vernon & Sandy Cripe of Delphi; 16 grandchildren; 23 and one on the way great-grandchildren; 7 and one on the way great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a son Daniel Lohrman; sisters Carolyn Reynolds, Delores Carson, & Betty Walker; brothers Robert & Ronald Cripe; granddaughter Jennifer; great-granddaughter Zoe.
Services: Visitation will be Thursday 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc, Delphi. Private family funeral service will take place Friday, burial to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery, Lafayette. Pastors Jeff Tomson & Brent Oliver officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Faith Church of the Brethren. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.