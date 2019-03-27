|
Frances I. Prickett
Williamsport - Frances "Fran" I. (Hott) Prickett, 96, formerly of Williamsport and had been residing in Autumn Trace in Attica, passed away in Autumn Trace on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 6:55 a.m.
Fran was born in Galesburg, IL on March 29, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Clara E. (France) Hott. Fran was raised in Hoopeston, IL, graduating from John Greer High School in 1940. She later moved to Rainsville and lived there for 26 years before moving to Williamsport in 1978. She more recently moved to Autumn Trace in 2017.
Following her graduation from high school, Fran entered the service and serving as a Yeoman First Class in the U.S. Navy during WW II.
After her service in the U.S. Navy, Fran began working at the Community Hospital in Williamsport and later St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 2003.
She was a member of the Rainsville Community Church; Rainsville Rebecca Lodge; 10 year 4-H Leader; served as President on the Community Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital Guild for several years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, gardening and working in her yard.
On September 15, 1946, Fran married Lyle Prickett in Hoopeston, IL. Lyle preceded her in death on May 1, 2007.
She leaves behind five children, Larry (Deb) Prickett, Ocean Spring, MS; Bill (Pat) Prickett, Newtown; Mike (Debbie) Prickett, Brownsburg, IN; twins, Christie (Dave) Conner, Cincinnati, OH and Cathie (Greg) Smith, West Lebanon; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Lewis Hott, Fulton, TX; a sister-in-law, Lora Hott, Sterling, IL. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Phillip Hott along with an infant sister, Mary Christina Hott.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, March 30th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. EST. Burial with military honors will be held in the Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation c/o St. Vincent Guild or to the Women's War Memorial, P.O. Box 420560, Washington, DC 20042-0560.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 27, 2019