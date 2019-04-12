Frances K. Dearth



Oxford, IN - Frances K. "Fran" Dearth, 87, of Indianapolis, formerly of Oxford, IN, passed away at Westminster Village North, Laurel Commons in Indianapolis Wednesday April 10, 2019. Fran was born in Gilboa Township, Benton County, IN September 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Willis M. and Esther M. (Griffith) Naugle. She graduated from Gilboa Township High School in Remington, IN in 1949, received her Bachelor's of Science from Indiana Central (now University of Indianapolis) in 1954 and her Master's Degree from Purdue University in 1963. Fran was an elementary school teacher 38 years, first with Oxford Elementary School, then North Judson Elementary and from 1965 until her retirement in 1997 with Fowler Elementary School. Fran attended Castleton United Methodist Church while residing in Indianapolis and was a member of the Indiana Teachers Association. Her marriage was to Thomas F. Dearth at the Fowler United Methodist Church May 31, 1958 and he preceded her in death June 16, 1986. Surviving are three daughters, Michelle Neuman (Jeff) of Greenwood, IN; Laura Dearth-Schaeffer (Jim) of Ft. Myers, FL and Linda Monroe (Mark) of Indianapolis, IN; a brother, Willis M. Naugle (Gladys) of Kansas City, KS; and a brother-in-law, Scott Shipman of West Lafayette. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Shipman. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM Tuesday April 16, Pastor Linda Sproull officiating, with interment to follow in Fowler Cemetery. Fran requested memorials to your local animal shelter or the Salvation Army. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com