Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
For more information about
Frances Ashley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Delphi United Methodist Church
1796 N. US 421
Delphi, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Delphi United Methodist Church
1796 N. US 421
Delphi, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Latta Ashley


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. Latta Ashley Obituary
Frances L. Latta Ashley

Delphi - Frances L. Latta Ashley, 99, of Delphi, died Monday-Dec 23, 2019 at 2:05pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Delphi. She had resided there for the past 4 months. She was born January 6, 1920 in Findlay, OH, to the late David & Myrtle Lightfoot Latta. Her marriage was to the Rev. Donald W. Ashley in Findlay, OH, on August 30, 1942, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2001. She was a 1938 graduate of Findlay High School. In 1943 she received her Bachelor of Scared Literature from the former Chicago Evangelical Institute. From 1968-1973 she taught speech at the CDC School in Monticello. She also was the activities director at the former Birchwood Manor Nursing Home in Delphi for 3 years. She loved being a ministers wife, and was very active in the churches they served together. She was a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, Delphi United Methodist Women, and the Light Circle. She belonged to the North Indiana Ministers Spouse Organization. She was a member of the Delphi Preservation Society, the Delphi Art Club, and the Wabash & Erie Canal Association. She enjoyed water color painting, sewing, cross stitch, and crafts. She was a former Girl Scout Leader & 4-H leader. She loved bird watching, and being outdoors'. She dearly loved her family, and spending time with her grand & great grandchildren. Surviving: daughter-Shirley Ashley Couts of Greenwood; son-Garold & Petrine Ashley of Chicago, IL; daughter-Joycelin G. Brinkmeyer of Evansville. 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren. Foster daughter-Lois Lubiens of Fullerton, ND. Preceded in death by 2 sister's; a granddaughter & great granddaughter. Services: Visitation will be Saturday-Jan 4, 2020 from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at the Delphi United Methodist Church, 1796 N. US 421, Delphi, IN 46923, Rev. Todd Ladd officiating, burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions to the Delphi United Methodist Church or the Indiana United Methodist Children's Home, Lebanon, envelopes will be available at the church. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -