Frances L. Latta Ashley
Delphi - Frances L. Latta Ashley, 99, of Delphi, died Monday-Dec 23, 2019 at 2:05pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Delphi. She had resided there for the past 4 months. She was born January 6, 1920 in Findlay, OH, to the late David & Myrtle Lightfoot Latta. Her marriage was to the Rev. Donald W. Ashley in Findlay, OH, on August 30, 1942, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2001. She was a 1938 graduate of Findlay High School. In 1943 she received her Bachelor of Scared Literature from the former Chicago Evangelical Institute. From 1968-1973 she taught speech at the CDC School in Monticello. She also was the activities director at the former Birchwood Manor Nursing Home in Delphi for 3 years. She loved being a ministers wife, and was very active in the churches they served together. She was a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, Delphi United Methodist Women, and the Light Circle. She belonged to the North Indiana Ministers Spouse Organization. She was a member of the Delphi Preservation Society, the Delphi Art Club, and the Wabash & Erie Canal Association. She enjoyed water color painting, sewing, cross stitch, and crafts. She was a former Girl Scout Leader & 4-H leader. She loved bird watching, and being outdoors'. She dearly loved her family, and spending time with her grand & great grandchildren. Surviving: daughter-Shirley Ashley Couts of Greenwood; son-Garold & Petrine Ashley of Chicago, IL; daughter-Joycelin G. Brinkmeyer of Evansville. 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren. Foster daughter-Lois Lubiens of Fullerton, ND. Preceded in death by 2 sister's; a granddaughter & great granddaughter. Services: Visitation will be Saturday-Jan 4, 2020 from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at the Delphi United Methodist Church, 1796 N. US 421, Delphi, IN 46923, Rev. Todd Ladd officiating, burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions to the Delphi United Methodist Church or the Indiana United Methodist Children's Home, Lebanon, envelopes will be available at the church. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020