1/1
Frances M. Grassmyer "Fran" Hathaway
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. "Fran" Grassmyer Hathaway

Delphi - Frances M. "Fran" Grassmyer Hathaway, 91, of Delphi, passed away Friday-August 21, 2020 at 2:52am at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born May 18, 1929 in Lafayette, to her late father Willis H. Grassmyer, and her late mother Bernice A. McCoy Grassmyer. Her marriage was to Orville K. Hathaway in Bloomington, IN, on February 8, 1948, and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017. She was a 1947 graduate of Delphi High School. She was a secretary at Purdue University, for the ROTC office, and State Farm Insurance, both in West Lafayette, then was a secretary for Dean Overholser, an attorney in Delphi for several years, and lastly working for the Carroll County Abstract Office in Delphi for 15 years, retiring from there. She was a longtime and very active member of the Radnor United Methodist Church, serving on the Ad Council of the church, and taught Sunday school and was the bible school director for several years. She also was a member of the Radnor United Methodist Woman, and was prayer chain coordinator for many years. She also belonged to the Woman's Christian Temperance Union, and the Madison Township Home Ec Club. She served on the Delphi Park Board, and enjoyed cross word puzzles. Her greatest love was for her family. She loved to be with them at the many gatherings they would have, and attending her grandchildren & great grandchildren's school and sporting events. Her deep-seeded faith and trust in the good Lord, she and her husband Orville passed that same trust and faith, on to the entire Hathaway family. Surviving: sons-Kenneth & Constance Hathaway of Lafayette, Kevin & Lori Hathaway of Delphi; daughter's-Elaine & Douglas Latia of San Antonio, TX, Tara & Wayne Garrison of Monticello, Jennifer Best & Dottie Hissong of Oskaloosa, KS, Carole & Eric Thomsen of Buffalo, Gail & Jeffrey Marshall of Elkhart; sister's-Alice Gascho of Pyrmont, Janis & Wayne Zook of Delphi; 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a sister Marjorie L. Miller. Private family services will take place on Wednesday. Pastor Brandon Scott officiating. Burial at Zion Cemetery, rural Flora. Memorial contributions to the Radnor United Methodist Church. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Dear Jennifer and Dottie and your entire family, I am so sorry to hear about your Mom. She was an amazing woman.
Luann &#8220;Hawkins&#8221; Wiedenmann
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved