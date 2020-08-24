Frances M. "Fran" Grassmyer Hathaway
Delphi - Frances M. "Fran" Grassmyer Hathaway, 91, of Delphi, passed away Friday-August 21, 2020 at 2:52am at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born May 18, 1929 in Lafayette, to her late father Willis H. Grassmyer, and her late mother Bernice A. McCoy Grassmyer. Her marriage was to Orville K. Hathaway in Bloomington, IN, on February 8, 1948, and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017. She was a 1947 graduate of Delphi High School. She was a secretary at Purdue University, for the ROTC office, and State Farm Insurance, both in West Lafayette, then was a secretary for Dean Overholser, an attorney in Delphi for several years, and lastly working for the Carroll County Abstract Office in Delphi for 15 years, retiring from there. She was a longtime and very active member of the Radnor United Methodist Church, serving on the Ad Council of the church, and taught Sunday school and was the bible school director for several years. She also was a member of the Radnor United Methodist Woman, and was prayer chain coordinator for many years. She also belonged to the Woman's Christian Temperance Union, and the Madison Township Home Ec Club. She served on the Delphi Park Board, and enjoyed cross word puzzles. Her greatest love was for her family. She loved to be with them at the many gatherings they would have, and attending her grandchildren & great grandchildren's school and sporting events. Her deep-seeded faith and trust in the good Lord, she and her husband Orville passed that same trust and faith, on to the entire Hathaway family. Surviving: sons-Kenneth & Constance Hathaway of Lafayette, Kevin & Lori Hathaway of Delphi; daughter's-Elaine & Douglas Latia of San Antonio, TX, Tara & Wayne Garrison of Monticello, Jennifer Best & Dottie Hissong of Oskaloosa, KS, Carole & Eric Thomsen of Buffalo, Gail & Jeffrey Marshall of Elkhart; sister's-Alice Gascho of Pyrmont, Janis & Wayne Zook of Delphi; 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a sister Marjorie L. Miller. Private family services will take place on Wednesday. Pastor Brandon Scott officiating. Burial at Zion Cemetery, rural Flora. Memorial contributions to the Radnor United Methodist Church. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
