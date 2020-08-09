1/1
Frances Marie Dickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Marie Dickson

Frankfort - Frances Marie Dickson, 90, of Frankfort passed away August 8, 2020 at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. She was born on October 25, 1929 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Garland and Lillie (Voelker) Taylor. She married William Joseph Dickson on March 24, 1951 in San Luis Obispo, California and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2019.

Frances was a 1947 graduate of University High School in Bloomington, Indiana and attended Indiana University and Western Kentucky State College. She worked for nearly 20 years in local optometry offices in Frankfort and retired from Dr. William R. Price's office. She was a member of First Christian Church for over 50 years. Her other memberships included Bridge Club for over 50 years and Tri Kappa, Alpha Beta Chapter in Frankfort.

Surviving are her Sons: William Joseph Dickson Jr. (Cindy) of Batesville and Robert Jonathan Dickson (Gretchen) of Indianapolis; Daughter: Susan Blank (Mark) of Frankfort; 7 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 sisters: Margie Abell, Bettie Beavans, Dorothea Gilham, and Jayne Board, and her grandson: John David Dickson.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 E. Clinton Street, Frankfort. Burial will be at a later date in Cottage Hill Cemetery in Brazil, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frances's honor to the Wesley Manor Good Samaritan Fund, 1555 N. Main Street, Frankfort or the First Christian Church, 58 N. Columbia Street, Frankfort. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Archer Weston Funeral Home
501 E Clinton Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3329
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Archer Weston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved