Frances Marie Dickson
Frankfort - Frances Marie Dickson, 90, of Frankfort passed away August 8, 2020 at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. She was born on October 25, 1929 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Garland and Lillie (Voelker) Taylor. She married William Joseph Dickson on March 24, 1951 in San Luis Obispo, California and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2019.
Frances was a 1947 graduate of University High School in Bloomington, Indiana and attended Indiana University and Western Kentucky State College. She worked for nearly 20 years in local optometry offices in Frankfort and retired from Dr. William R. Price's office. She was a member of First Christian Church for over 50 years. Her other memberships included Bridge Club for over 50 years and Tri Kappa, Alpha Beta Chapter in Frankfort.
Surviving are her Sons: William Joseph Dickson Jr. (Cindy) of Batesville and Robert Jonathan Dickson (Gretchen) of Indianapolis; Daughter: Susan Blank (Mark) of Frankfort; 7 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 sisters: Margie Abell, Bettie Beavans, Dorothea Gilham, and Jayne Board, and her grandson: John David Dickson.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 E. Clinton Street, Frankfort. Burial will be at a later date in Cottage Hill Cemetery in Brazil, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frances's honor to the Wesley Manor Good Samaritan Fund, 1555 N. Main Street, Frankfort or the First Christian Church, 58 N. Columbia Street, Frankfort. Please visit archerweston.com
, where you may share a personal message with the family.