Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland
214 E Washington St
Kentland, IN 47951
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park
Frances "Fran" McKee


1948 - 2019
Frances "Fran" McKee Obituary
Frances "Fran" McKee

Earl Park - Frances "Fran" McKee, 71, of Earl Park, passed away at 12:27 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in her home.

She was born January 10, 1948 in Lafayette, IN to the late Stephen and Johanna (Arndt) Slavens. Fran was baptized in the Swanington Evangelical United Brethren Church, and was a 1966 graduate of Fowler High School.

Her marriage was to Charles "Chuck" McKee on September 24, 1966; he preceded her in death.

Fran was a lifetime resident of Benton County and was a "honorary" parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park, attending mass with her husband and leading the CCD studies in their home.

Fran was a homemaker; she enjoyed gardening, sewing, cruising in the T-bird with Chuck, making crafts with her daughters and grandchildren, attending grandchildrens' activities and sporting events and playing euchre with friends and family.

Surviving are children, Cindy (Larry) Daily of Fowler, Joanne (Colby) Strasburger of Russellville, IN, Anji Strasburger of Kentland, Stephanie (Orive) Landa of Lafayette, and son-in-law Troy Strasburger of Earl Park. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Cole and Charlie Daily, Taylor White, Cooper and Cari Strasburger, McKennah, Johanna and Addison Strasburger, Samantha and Hugo Landa; siblings, Fred Meyer of Scottsdale, AZ, John (Anne) Meyer of Goodland, IN, Bob (Ruth) Slavens of Goodland, IN, Chubb (Sally) Slavens of Oxford, IN, Shirley (Don) Gretencord of Earl Park, IN, Kathy (Jeff) Datzman of Martinsville, IN and Dan (Kathy) Slavens of Fowler, IN.

Friends may call from 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM (EST) Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM (EST). Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Kentland.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Fran's name to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 19, 2019
