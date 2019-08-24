|
Frances "Faye" Peters
Rossville - Frances "Faye" Peters, 87, of rural Rossville, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home. She was born December 19, 1931, in Radnor, to John Wesley and Almira Jane (Felthoff) Reef. On September 18, 1949, Faye married Delbert Dale Peters; he preceded her in death April 26, 1989.
After attending Delphi High School, Faye had worked as a nurse's aide at the sanatorium in Lafayette as a teenager, and then at Halloway House in Lafayette, at Globe Valve and later at Mallory Controls. Faye was known for her faith and dedication to her church; she was a member at New Life Assembly of God in Frankfort. She was a past member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Faye greatly enjoyed playing cards especially euchre, fishing, reading, crocheting, playing the organ, and creating ceramics.
Surviving Faye are her children, Gilbert "Dale" (Barbara) Peters, of Lafayette, Kevin L. (Tammy) Peters, of Holladay, TN, Tim (Theresa) Peters, of Delphi, and Pam (Paul) Clear, of Rossville; seven grandchildren, P.J., J.D., Andrew, Alicia, Trevor, Troy, and J.P.; fourteen great grandchildren, and ten great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Faye is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, four sisters, and two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Holly.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Reinke Chapel in Flora, from 10:00 a.m. to the start of the funeral service at noon. Pastor Ken Rushing will officiate. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery. Memorials in Faye's name may be made to New Life Assembly of God or the . Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019