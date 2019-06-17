Frances Potter Breitner



Cave Creek, AZ - Frances Potter Breitner died quietly at home in Cave Creek, Arizona on February 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Frances, born to Harriett Ferrill Potter and George Potter on July 29, 1922 in Lafayette, Indiana, attended Tudor Hall at Indianapolis and graduating from Beaver College, a New York art school.



After a life-changing accident Frances became an occupational therapist, finishing her training in Hawaii before moving to Arizona in 1954 where she worked at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix. The following year she married Carl Breitner, MD, a staff psychiatrist at the hospital and in 1957 they moved to Military Road in Cave Creek. Dr. Breitner died on February 16, 1975 at the age of 73.



Fran, a world traveller, was an active member in her Cave Creek community, a founding member of the Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, an avid golfer and talented water colorist. However, it was her childhood passions, horses and sketching which remained with her to the end. The undated sketch is a sample of her work.



She is survived by her stepchildren, Ms. Bina Breitner and Dr. John Breitner and wife Leslie, her nephews, David H. Roach and George P. Roach and wife Hilda, her great nephews, George P. Roach and Cameron Breitner, her great nieces, Jordan F. Knox and Bronwyn Breitner, her great-great nephew, Cordell L. Knox and Cameron and Bronwyn's mother, Wendy Breitner and husband Kenneth Kirshenbaum.



A memorial service will be held Saturday June 22 in Fitch Parlor at Central Presbyterian Church, 31 N. Seventh Street, Lafayette, IN 47901 at 1:00 PM, Pastor Lucia Oerter officiating. Interment following the service at Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette.