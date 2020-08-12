Frances Shedrow
Lafayette - Frances Shedrow, 97, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Signature Health Care. She was born January 18, 1923, in Lafayette to the late Wallace Anthony and Hazel (Goddard) Anthony Crowell.
Fran graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1942. On August 21, 1943, she married Robert J. "Bud" Shedrow at St. Ann's Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on December 20, 1987.
Fran was a saleslady at various stores in Lafayette including The Fashion and Loeb's Department Store. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Past Pres of the American Legion Aux, and past Chaplain of the 8/40 and VFW Aux. Fran enjoyed crocheting and word puzzles.
Surviving are her daughters Kay (Dave) Childers, Diana Easley, Sue (Tom) Myers all of Lafayette, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Laura was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Joe Shedrow and brothers Arthur Wilson and Don Crowell.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Friday, at St Ann's Catholic Church, Father Dominic Young officiating. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 Share and Care or the Alzheimer's Association
Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 Share and Care or the Alzheimer's Association in Fran's memory.
