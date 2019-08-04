|
Frances Shull-Britton, 93, of Lafayette, died on July 22, 2019, a month shy of being 94. She passed away at home with her daughters at her side. She was born August 21, 1925 in Delphi to Lloyd and Margaret Overhoslser Friday. Graduating from Delphi High School in 1943, her first job was at NIPSCO in Hammondin. She later attended Beautician school so she could not only be a beautician but own her own salon.
Frances was the mother of two daughters; Pamela Friday Thomas and Denise Shull Brightman. She married Kenneth Shull of Hammond for 31 years, who preceded her in death in 1983. Kenneth and Frances moved to a farm near Oakdale Dam and became the owner of the Oakdale Inn transforming it from a cafe/bait shop to well known popular and thriving restaurant catfish house. After selling it, in 1976 they purchased the Landmark restaurant outside Delphi. Frances also had a successful career as a real estate broker and owner of her own company, Fran Shull Realty and developed her own rental ownership and business, as well.
In 1985,Bill Britton of Kokomo asked her to marry him. and with the marriage she acquired three stepsons; Bill, David and Dennis and numerous grandchild children. Bill preceded her in death in 2012.
Family was everything to her. She left behind 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She adored her Shih Tzu's Baxter and Daisy plus her loving cat Cuddles. You could always hear ask for partners in Euchre, catch her out tending flowers in the yard, as well as, observing and listening to birds. She was a member of Yeoman United Methodist and Christ United Methodist Church after moving to Lafayette In 2011. She was loved by many, kind to many and accomplished much. We love you. May you Rest In Peace Mom.
Friends may visit from 3pm - 5pm with a Remembrance Service at 5pm. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3610 S. 18th st. Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Natalie's Second Chance, dog rescue of Lafayette, Indiana.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019