Frances Whiteaker
Lafayette - Frances V. Whiteaker, 86, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Rosewalk Village.
She was born February 12, 1933 in Columbia, KY, to the late Ernest T. Whitlock and Virginia (Bassett) Whitlock. On May 15, 1948 she married Clyde E. Whiteaker. He preceded December 1, 1992.
Frances obtained a Technical Degree in bookkeeping and accounting. She also worked as a custodian for Laborers Local #274. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, gardening and sewing.
She is survived by her son Brett (Cindy) A. Whiteaker; sisters: Edith (Elbert) M. Stewart of Lafayette and Juanita (Jack) Petree of Lafayette; and two granddaughters: Amber (James) Payne and Sabrina (James) Craig both of Lafayette. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Clyde, Summer, Abigail and Anastasia Payne.
Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister.
Funeral service will be 2pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Pat Chapman will officiate. Interment to follow at Fair Haven Cemetery in Mulberry, IN. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 28, 2019