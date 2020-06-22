Francis Dwayne Pattengale
Attica - Francis Dwayne Pattengale, 93, passed away at his home in Attica, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:43 a.m.
Dwayne, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on September 7, 1926. He was the son of the late Thomas Chauncey and Martha (Mowdy) Pattengale. Dwayne was raised and educated in Attica, attending Attica High School, where he played sports. He later moved to Neosho, WI and graduated from Fairfield High School. Following graduation, Dwayne entered the U.S. Army and served during WW II.
He later returned to Attica and worked at Purdue University in the Agricultural Department; Harrison Steel and C & D Battery, as a supervisor. His last employment was with Temple Inland in Crawfordsville, due to health concerns. During his employments, he also farmed east of Attica. He later worked at Shawnee Lanes, where he was a member of several bowling leagues. He also purchased Herb's Rustic Bar, which later became "Dad's Place" in Attica, which he operated for several years until his final retirement.
Dwayne was a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica and a member of the American Legion Post # 52 of Attica; member of the Moose Lodge # 1482 of Attica. He was always active whether he was working or playing sports.
On March 11, 1950, Dwayne married Sarah Ann Evans in Attica. Sarah preceded him in death on July 19, 1999.
Dwayne leaves behind his four children, Elizabeth Pattengale, David Pattengale, Tom Pattengale and Stan Pattengale, all of Attica; a brother, Richard Pattengale, Attica; a sister, WaStella (Harold) VanDame, Attica; ten grandchildren, Crystal (Christopher) Carr, Tracie (J.R.) Pattengale, Andrew (fiancée - Meghan Lowe) Pattengale, Karrah Pattengale, Abby Pattengale, Amanda Dill, Megan (Darrin) Garrison, Cole Pattengale, Cody Roland and Kaley Roland; seven great-grandchildren, Finley, Isaiah, Serenity, Olivia, Grace, Liam and Grace. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul "Pat" , Dale, Earl, William and Sylvester Pattengale; six sisters, Josephine Mortimore, Gertrude Lefton, Hazel Holycross, Luella Bell, Leeida Beedle and Beulah Biggs
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, June 24th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lori Kerr officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program, P.O. Box 54, Veedersburg, IN 47987. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Attica - Francis Dwayne Pattengale, 93, passed away at his home in Attica, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:43 a.m.
Dwayne, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on September 7, 1926. He was the son of the late Thomas Chauncey and Martha (Mowdy) Pattengale. Dwayne was raised and educated in Attica, attending Attica High School, where he played sports. He later moved to Neosho, WI and graduated from Fairfield High School. Following graduation, Dwayne entered the U.S. Army and served during WW II.
He later returned to Attica and worked at Purdue University in the Agricultural Department; Harrison Steel and C & D Battery, as a supervisor. His last employment was with Temple Inland in Crawfordsville, due to health concerns. During his employments, he also farmed east of Attica. He later worked at Shawnee Lanes, where he was a member of several bowling leagues. He also purchased Herb's Rustic Bar, which later became "Dad's Place" in Attica, which he operated for several years until his final retirement.
Dwayne was a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica and a member of the American Legion Post # 52 of Attica; member of the Moose Lodge # 1482 of Attica. He was always active whether he was working or playing sports.
On March 11, 1950, Dwayne married Sarah Ann Evans in Attica. Sarah preceded him in death on July 19, 1999.
Dwayne leaves behind his four children, Elizabeth Pattengale, David Pattengale, Tom Pattengale and Stan Pattengale, all of Attica; a brother, Richard Pattengale, Attica; a sister, WaStella (Harold) VanDame, Attica; ten grandchildren, Crystal (Christopher) Carr, Tracie (J.R.) Pattengale, Andrew (fiancée - Meghan Lowe) Pattengale, Karrah Pattengale, Abby Pattengale, Amanda Dill, Megan (Darrin) Garrison, Cole Pattengale, Cody Roland and Kaley Roland; seven great-grandchildren, Finley, Isaiah, Serenity, Olivia, Grace, Liam and Grace. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul "Pat" , Dale, Earl, William and Sylvester Pattengale; six sisters, Josephine Mortimore, Gertrude Lefton, Hazel Holycross, Luella Bell, Leeida Beedle and Beulah Biggs
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, June 24th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lori Kerr officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program, P.O. Box 54, Veedersburg, IN 47987. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.