Francis Eugene Kerst
West Lafayette - Francis Eugene Kerst, 73, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at IU Arnett Health Hospital.
He was born August 3, 1946 in Lafayette, IN to the late Hubert "Wally" and Doris (Senesac) Kerst. Francis worked for the State Department of Transportation in the Sign and Snow Plowing Crews for 20 years.
On October 11, 1969 he married Beverly A. Kerst in Fowler, IN and she survives.
Francis was a devoted husband for more than 50 years, a loving father and a joyful grandfather. He was an infinitely resourceful man who found joy in being quick with a joke even if he was the only one who laughed. He was certainly the originator of the "Dad joke". He was a friendly man who never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with anyone about any subject from the weather to politics to the Bible.
Surviving along with his wife Beverly are his children: April Kerst of Indianapolis, Ann O'Dell of West Lafayette and William Kerst of Anchorage, AK; siblings: Cary Kerst of Euguene, OR, Stephen Kerst of Seattle, WA, Ken Kerst of Lawrenceville, GA, Cindy Marion and Diane Yates both of West Lafayette. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019