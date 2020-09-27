1/1
Francis Leon "Butch" Meyers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Butch" Leon Meyers

Rensselaer - Francis "Butch" Leon Meyers, 77, of Rensselaer, Indiana passed away at his home on September 26, 2020. He was born in Chalmers on November 20, 1942, the son of Paul W. and Clara Elizabeth (Hubertz) Meyers.

On January 21, 1967, he married Rose Marie Klemme. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage. She survives him with their 4 children and their families.

Butch was a mechanical engineer who worked various places before starting his own company, Alloy Custom Products. His true passion was golf and he was the owner of Butch's Golf and made and fixed golf clubs for others. He was also an avid gardener.

In addition to his wife, Rose, he is survived by one daughter, Anne (Chip) Gull and three sons, Paul (Kathy) Meyers, Jim (Lily) Meyers, and Tom (Jenny) Meyers. Three sisters, Sr. Carol Meyers, Marilyn Eastman, and Helen Johnson and ten grandchildren, Chandler, Alex, Jacob, Lauren, Dayne, Caroline, Olive, Otis, Wyatt and Parker, also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara Meyers and his brother, Edwin Paul Meyers.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. (CDT) at St. Augustine Church of Rensselaer. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church in Rensselaer with brother-in-law, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Earl Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Butch's honor to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved