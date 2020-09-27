Francis "Butch" Leon Meyers
Rensselaer - Francis "Butch" Leon Meyers, 77, of Rensselaer, Indiana passed away at his home on September 26, 2020. He was born in Chalmers on November 20, 1942, the son of Paul W. and Clara Elizabeth (Hubertz) Meyers.
On January 21, 1967, he married Rose Marie Klemme. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage. She survives him with their 4 children and their families.
Butch was a mechanical engineer who worked various places before starting his own company, Alloy Custom Products. His true passion was golf and he was the owner of Butch's Golf and made and fixed golf clubs for others. He was also an avid gardener.
In addition to his wife, Rose, he is survived by one daughter, Anne (Chip) Gull and three sons, Paul (Kathy) Meyers, Jim (Lily) Meyers, and Tom (Jenny) Meyers. Three sisters, Sr. Carol Meyers, Marilyn Eastman, and Helen Johnson and ten grandchildren, Chandler, Alex, Jacob, Lauren, Dayne, Caroline, Olive, Otis, Wyatt and Parker, also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara Meyers and his brother, Edwin Paul Meyers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. (CDT) at St. Augustine Church of Rensselaer. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church in Rensselaer with brother-in-law, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Earl Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Butch's honor to a charity of your choice
